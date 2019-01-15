NIA files chargesheet against 2 suspects in Junagadh FICN racket

The branch of the Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two accused in connection with a (FICN) racket in Gujarat's

The chargesheet was filed in the of NIA cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad against Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai and Sureshbhai Mavajibhai Lathidadiya.

Following a tipoff from the NIA, the Ahmedabad-unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai in and seized 53 fake notes of Rs 2,000 and 92 fake notes Rs 500, amounting to Rs 1,52,000. Accordingly, a case under sections 489B, 489C and 120B of IPC was registered against

The case was then transferred to NIA who during their investigations found that pursuant to a criminal conspiracy, Devadiya purchased fake currency from a wanted accused, Tahir Saikh, on the directions of Lathidadiya, and brought it to from New Farakka, for circulation.

The investigation has also revealed interstate and international linkages, pointing towards a supply of FICN received from across the border.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

