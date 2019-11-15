NITI Aayog to soon release a report on health system for new India

will on Monday release a report which integrates viewpoints on the efforts required for strengthening the existing fractured health system to meet the challenges that lie ahead.

The report 'Health System for a New India: Building Blocks - Potential Pathways to Reform' will be released by Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar in the presence of Bill Gates, co-chairman of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and representatives from national and international academia.

An official release said on Friday that the report was a synthesis of all discussions and efforts initiated at the national-level workshop 'Development Dialogue' held last year.

The report reveals India's health system as a story of multiple fragmentations.

"The report integrates viewpoints on the concerted efforts required for strengthening the existing fractured health system, to meet the challenges that lie ahead of the nation," it said.

The report is based on the data collected and provided by ACCESS Health International for the public sector and by PWC India for private sector.