Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: No formal recommendation necessary, says MHA

A file photo of PM Modi paying tribute to Veer Savarkar

Amidst ongoing demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that recommendations for this award is received regularly but no formal recommendation for it is necessary.

Replying to questions on whether the government has taken steps to confer Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, The MHA in Lok Sabha said, "Recommendations for Bharat Ratna are received regularly from various quarters, but no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. Decision regarding Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time."

Several senior BJP leaders have pushed for the Bharat Ratna award for Savarkar.

In its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to confer the Bharat Ratna award on Savarkar after its government is formed in the state.
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 16:37 IST

