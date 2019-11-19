Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: No formal recommendation necessary, says MHA

Amidst ongoing demand for conferring on Veer Savarkar, the on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that recommendations for this award is received regularly but no formal recommendation for it is necessary.

Replying to questions on whether the government has taken steps to confer on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, The MHA in Lok Sabha said, "Recommendations for are received regularly from various quarters, but no formal recommendation for this award is necessary. Decision regarding Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time."

Several senior BJP leaders have pushed for the Bharat Ratna award for

In its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to confer the Bharat Ratna award on after its government is formed in the state.