Terming the development of inter-Korean relations as 'unrealistic', on Tuesday said that engaging in cross-border ties with is not possible as the latter has given in to US pressure, the reported.

Last month the unification ministry of had come up with its plan to move bilateral relations with forward. The plan included North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visits to and holding of inter-Korean summits, had reported.

Calling the plan "unrealistic" and "valueless", Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda outlet, noted that inter-Korean relations are making slow progress not because does not have a plan but because it is "scared" of US pressure.

"Indeed, the unification ministry handling inter-Korean relations made no achievements to speak of, let alone play a leading role in implementing North-South declarations while reading the faces of the U.S. and the South's conservatives," the North Korean website noted.

The remarks came a day after was sworn in as South Korea's Upon his appointment, Kim vowed to use inter-Korean economic cooperation as a catalyst to move the peace process and denuclearisation talks with the North forward.

"If the unification ministry neglects its responsibility and wastes time, it will be faced with more criticism from all corners of society and amplify people's skepticism on the current administrations' policy," Uriminzokkiri said in its documentary.

However, a said that their efforts to improve ties with the North will continue."We will make joint efforts to improve inter-Korean relations to a sustainable level by fully implementing joint agreements," the was quoted as saying.

South Korea's unification minister, however, did not mention any particular project with North Korea but promised to reopen the suspended cross-border projects, including an industrial complex in the North's border town of and tours to on the North's

The developments come ahead of the upcoming summit between and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, scheduled to take place in on April 11.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the February summit between Trump and North Korean leader in which ended abruptly without reaching any deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)