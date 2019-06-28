Notice served to Chandrababu Naidu for vacating official residence

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has served a notice to TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his current official residence.

The notice, issued by APCRDA assistant commissioner Narendranath and two other officials, directed Naidu and his family to vacate the house for demolishing the structure.

The state government will take action if the residence is not vacated, the notice said.

The APCRDA has also asked Naidu and his family to give an explanation within one week.

Last week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered the demolition of 'Praja Vedika' ((people grievances' hall), claiming that the hall was constructed illegally and violated many acts. The structure was constructed during the previous TDP government in the state.

'Praja Vedika' was constructed adjacent to Naidu's residence. The demolition of the hall was carried out on Tuesday.

Both the TDP chief's residence and 'Praja Vedika' are situated on the banks of river Krishna in the city.

