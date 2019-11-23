Odisha: Coast Guard conducts Olive Ridley turtles awareness prog for locals

The Indian Coast Guard units conducted a community interaction programme with local fishermen along the Odisha Coast to sensitise them about conservation of endangered Olive Ridley turtles on Friday.

These endangered species annually flock to nest in Odisha's Ganjam district from the third week of February to the first week of March.

Odisha is the largest mass nesting site for Oliver Ridleys in the world.

"#OpOlivia #ICG units regularly conduct Community Interaction Programs with local fishermen along #Odisha Coast to sensitise them about conservation of endangered Olive Ridley turtles.@moefcc," Indian Coast Guard tweeted.

In order to preserve the endangered species, fishing activity is banned for almost three to six months during the period; forest officials and turtle security personnel are also deployed along the coast for the protection of the endangered species.

