Odisha: Speaker leaves House amid BJP and Congress MLAs' protest in Assembly

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro on Tuesday left the House following a protest by BJP and Congress MLAs in the Assembly over the law and order situation in the state.

These MLAs gathered in the Well of the House. The Speaker tried to control the situation, but after an MLA climbed on to his podium to stall further proceedings, the Speaker left the House, which was adjourned.

Narsingha Mishra, senior Congress leader, said: "Yesterday there was an all-party meeting and concrete proposals were being made by the opposition. The government did not agree to anything. This speaks of the government's dictatorial attitude."

"If there is no debate in the House; if there is no reply by the government, then what is the meaning of running the House. Therefore, the protest will continue," he added.

Kusum Tete, BJP leader, said: "We want the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in view of the increasing incidents of crime in the state. The Police Department is misusing its power."

"Around 500 girls have been kidnapped. Till now no information has been gathered about them. People are not getting justice. The Chief Minister or any of his representatives has not replied for two days," added Tete.

"We have given them time till 3 pm. After that, if the government does not answer us, then we will take some action. There is no legal system. Those who can pay for their cases can get justice. Others have to wait. This is not how a government functions," said BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)