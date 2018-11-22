Omar slams Governor's money exchange, horse-trading remarks

Conference (NC) leader and the former of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, slammed the reasons cited by the for dissolving the state assembly. Abdullah also criticised Satya Pal Malik's remarks of money exchange and horse-trading.

"No one can blame us for money, we have 16 or 18 MLAs and we are just trying to save the state people and democracy," Abdullah asserted.

The further said that one should question the that "who did horse trading and who bought MLAs."

"This isn't justice to us. The allegation of money exchange and horse-trading were written by the governor himself. It is his duty to explain it to the people of the state. He should come forward with evidence, showing that who has used the money, and where it is," Omar stated.

On Wednesday, arch rivals Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), NC along with confirmed that they stitched up an alliance to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir, which had been under Governor's Rule since June when the BJP ended its ruling alliance with the

Hours later, Malik dissolved the Assembly. In a statement, the governor said, "I have been receiving complaints for past 15 days of horse-trading and that Members of (MLAs) are being threatened. herself complained that her MLAs are being threatened. The other party said there is planning of distribution of money. I could not have allowed this to happen."

Clearing his stand over the formation of the alliance with and Congress, Omar said that he knew it would cost his party politically but he was confident that this would save the state from "crisis-like" situation. "For last one month, people have been telling us that aren't happy with the on-going situation like rather than defending 35 A, the present government tried to weaken it by going against it in the court, communal harmony of the state is on stake and some are trying to degrade Kashmiri people's image not only in but across the world," he added.

He also said that he rejected the offer to be the of the alliance as he was happy to support them from outside.

"The asked for a letter of support, but I told them that I can only take a decision after discussing it with my party members, so we confirmed them that we would need a day or two to get everything organised," stated the former

PDP and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday had said that she tried to fax the letter to the Governor, claiming to form the government, but couldn't.

BJP-backed People's also staked claim to form the government but he also failed to get through the Governor's fax.

Omar took a dig on the fax machine, stating that PDP's 'letter of claim' didn't reach to the governor as the fax machine works on someone's command. "The letter for dissolution of assembly by the governor reaches on time. It's a unique fax machine that needs an investigation as it doesn't accept an incoming fax," he added.

He further said that the governor has no basis to say that parties with different ideologies cannot work together. The former chief minister further questioned that If an alliance was formed in 2015 then why not now.

While commenting on if the party would challenge governor's call in the court of law, Omar said, "Legally, we don't have a case to make. As I don't have a document on which to claim Guv ignored what we had to say. My conversation was with PDP. It's for PDP to decide whether it wants to take legal recourse. I didn't provide documentary support."

"We don't want to create a situation like 1987 where all political parties in Diwali come together and the only space that remains is for fringe. As I said to Ji on yesterday, we have to fight another day, good luck to her, good luck to us," he stated.

