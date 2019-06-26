JUST IN
Oppo unveils world's first under-display selfie camera at MWC Shanghai

Oppo unveiled the first-ever under-display selfie camera at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the company's official Twitter handle announced.

Similar to the under-display fingerprint sensors, the selfie-camera beneath the display reduces the need for a dedicated slot or notch on the face of the smartphone, giving an exceptional full-screen experience.

However, early reviewers of the prototype at Engadget revealed that the camera is still visible in certain light conditions. Oppo says the smartphone with the under-display camera will be launched soon.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 23:19 IST

