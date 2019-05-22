Opponents know what I'm capable of: Chris Gayle

destructive batsman is all pumped for the forthcoming ICC Men's World Cup saying that the bowlers know about his capabilities and they know he is the 'most dangerous batsman'.

"Youngsters coming at my head - it's not as easy as it was like one time before. I was quicker then. But they'll be weary. They know what the Universe Boss is capable of. I'm sure they will have it in the back of their mind, 'Hey, this is the most dangerous batsman they've ever seen in cricket'," com.au quoted Gayle, as saying.

Gayle is also very confident in saying that opponents are scared of him, however, they just opt not to admit this on camera.

"Can't you tell? You go ask them. Go ask them on camera. They're going to say, no, they're not scared. But you ask them off the camera, they going to say, 'Yeah, he's the man. He's the man.' They're going to say, 'he's the man'," he said.

"But they won't say it (on camera), they won't be frank and upfront and say, 'Listen to me straight up, is the man," he added.

Universe Boss Gayle has hammered 326 sixes in (IPL), most by any Surprisingly, no other has even reached the 300-mark as the second positioned batsman, AB de Villiers has just 212 sixes.

The 39-year old also said that it is hard to quit if you enjoy the sport while expressing that it is just title which will satisfy him.

"If you're enjoying it, it's always easy (to keep playing) and I'm enjoying it. I've been having a lot of fun on the field, and it's a great bunch of guys as well - that's important," he said.

"There's nothing to go out there and prove, the only thing that would be nice is to win the World Cup," Gayle added.

will compete with for their first clash on May 31.

