Over 90% of Taiwan employees considering job change: Survey

More than 90 per cent of employees in are considering seeking a new job after the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 5 this year, indicating low pay as a major reason, a survey released by Taiwan's Yes123 showed Monday.

The rate of potential job-hoppers is the highest in 10 years, according to the survey. The estimated number of employed people in is over 9 million.

Among those who intend to change jobs, 55 per cent said it was due to being dissatisfied with salaries, followed by poor welfare provided by their companies, no chance of promotion, and having a bleak outlook for their companies.

As many as 65 per cent of those said they had already begun to search for a new job. Nearly 85 per cent of the respondents said they were considering securing a job outside with a higher pay.

Yang Tsung-pin, for Yes123, said a shortage could loom if the brain drain continued on the island, impacting Taiwan's overall competitiveness.

In order to tackle the job-hopping boom, 94 per cent of the surveyed companies said they planned to recruit new staff after the New Year, and 63 per cent said they would only fill the vacancies after employees left.

The survey was based on questionnaires completed by 1,204 employees and 912 companies from December 26 to January 4.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)