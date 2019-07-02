Pak PM Imran Khan has assets worth over Rs 100 million

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assets worth more than Rs 100 million, as per the details released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

According to documents released by the electoral body, Khan owns assets worth Rs 108 million, Express Tribune reported.

The Prime Minister, in his declaration, revealed that Bani Gala estate was received as a gift by his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith, the British journalist, who organised the building and decoration of the spacious, colonial-style, five-bedroom house with the help of an Australian architect.

He also presented assets details of his spouse, Bushra Bibi, who owns a three-kanal house in Bani Gala, 431-kanal land in Pakpattan and 266-kanal in Okara.

The top poll body further revealed that the Prime Minister has three foreign currency accounts - one each for US dollars, Euro and Pound Sterling.

In addition to property and other assets, Khan also owns four goats worth Rs 50,000 and has 150 acres of agriculture land.

Earlier in May, the ECP had divulged that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the richest political party of the country with estimated assets of Rs 316 million.

In the documents that revealed the assets of 81 political parties in Pakistan, the ECP has further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the second richest party with assets worth Rs 250 million.

Among other politicians, former President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau over allegations of money laundering, owns assets worth Rs 660 million. Of the total, Zardari owns animals worth Rs 10 million and arms worth Rs 16.6 million, reported Dunya News.

The ECP further revealed that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to be the wealthiest among all the politicians with a net worth of Rs 1.5 billion. The PPP leader has also declared himself as a partner in two villas in Dubai.

