Pak to allow PM Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace, clearance expected soon

Clearance for Narendra Modi's special flight to pass through airspace for a trip to is expected to come soon, sources said.

had requested to let Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to the capital to attend the (SCO) summit.

had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with after an (IAF) carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26. Since then, it has only opened two of eleven routes; both of them pass through

The nod by Pakistan comes days after, it was reported that had written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying wants dialogue with to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Interestingly, Prime Minister and his Pakistani counterpart will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the (SCO) meet in Bishkek, this week.

While there is no formal meeting scheduled between the two Prime Ministers as of now, there are chances of exchange of pleasantries by them.

After the Lok Sabha elections got over and Prime Minister stormed back to power, was hoping that there could be scope for revival of talks between the two nations.

had called Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his victory and expressed willingness to work together for peace in

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights each day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines.

On May 29, Pakistan had extended the ban on using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)