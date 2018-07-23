Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to combat terrorism

and have agreed to work together to counter terrorism in the region, Pakistan's (MOFA) said.

The first Afghanistan- Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) meeting took place in on Sunday, wherein a 28-member delegation was led by Tehmina Janjua, Geo TV reported.

The delegation also included representatives of foreign and interior ministries, railways, communications, Federal Board of Revenue, intelligence agencies and Pakistan Armed Forces.

From the Afghan side, deputy foreign ministry Hekmat Khalil led the delegation.

During the meeting, it was agreed that and would jointly work on countering terrorism in the region, while an action plan was made to hold a dialogue on an institutional level, according to

Last month, Pakistan stated that the APAPPS was expected to bolster mutual cooperation between Pakistan and

The APAPPS provides a framework for strengthening mutual trust and deepening interaction in all spheres of bilateral engagements between both countries.

Relations between Pakistan and have remained frosty due to the latter's constant blame on Pakistan's non-cooperation on tackling terrorism and insurgency and also sending terrorists to Afghanistan for conducting suicide attacks over the years.

Pakistan has urged Afghanistan to stop the blame game and asked for its co-operation in combating terrorism.

