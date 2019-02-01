Piyush Goyal leaves for North Block ahead of Interim Budget presentation

-
ALSO READ
Got rid of Railway budget to remove political interference: Piyush Goyal
Goyal to present interim Budget on Feb 1; no Economic Survey in offing
BJP fulfilled 'Electrification' promise: Piyush Goyal
Rs 75,000 cr invested for infra development in Mumbai: Goyal
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal to present Interim Budget today
-
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal left his residence for the Ministry of Finance in the North Block on Friday morning, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.
As per the standard practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented in the Lok Sabha by the new government. If the budget date falls a few months ahead of General Elections, then an interim budget is presented.
Finance Minister Goyal, also the Railway Minister, who examined the final copy of the document on Thursday evening here, will proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan from the North Block.
Finance Minister Goyal will present the Interim Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. He is also expected to address the media around 3.30 pm.
The interim budget will seek Parliament's nod for spending till a new Central government is not sworn-in.
The new government, elected after the General Elections due by May, is expected to present the full-fledged budget in July to be preceded by the tabling of Economic Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU