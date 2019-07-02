PM's Comment on Aakash Vijayvargiya is an Eye Wash: Congress

Congress leader Shobha Oza on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on misbehaviour by BJP lawmakers is just an eyewash and he should have taken action on the MLA rather than speaking about him.

"It is an eyewash. Who is stopping Prime Minister Modi and BJP President Amit Shah to take action against Akash Vijayvargiya," Oza said.

"But it is a tradition of BJP to reward these type of Leaders. When Pragya Thakur made a statement in favour of Nathu Ram Godse who killed Mahatma, no action was taken against her. At that time also PM just passed a remark and no action was taken against her," she added.

At the meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party today, the Prime Minister is understood to have expressed displeasure over the behaviour of Akash Vijayvargiya, MLA and son of senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, in attacking a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat last and said such behaviour is unacceptable, irrespective of whose son he is.

The Indore legislator and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya was arrested and later sent to judicial custody for thrashing the municipal officer. He was released on bail on Sunday.

