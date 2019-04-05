Poor diet causes more deaths than tobacco consumption: Study

A new study has revealed that poor diet is responsible for more number of deaths globally than consumption, high pressure or other issues.

Diet that includes less whole grains, while too many unhealthy elements, accounted for every fifth death globally.

The study was published in the journal 'Lancet'.

"Poor diet is an equal opportunity killer. We are what we eat and risks affect people across a range of demographics, including age, gender, and economic status," said Dr. Ashkan Afshin,

The study brought out that poor diets resulted in 10.9 million deaths which are 22 per cent of all deaths among adults in 2017. The leading cause was followed by and

However, resulted in an estimated 8 million deaths.

The study indicated that three dietary factors-low intake of whole grains, fruits and high sodium intake resulted in 50 per cent of diet-related deaths. The other 50 per cent were due to high red meat, processed meat, sugary beverages' intake.

"Dietary policies focusing on promoting healthy eating can have a more beneficial effect than policies advocating against unhealthy foods," said Afshin.

"Our research finds the need for a comprehensive to promote the production, distribution, and consumption of healthy foods across nations." Dr. Walter Willett, a of the study.

The assessment depicted the factors for diet-related deaths are high sodium, low whole grains, fewer fruits, fewer nuts and seeds and fewer vegetable intake.

