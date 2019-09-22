Pranab Mukherjee congratulates Amit Panghal on winning silver in World Boxing Championship

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday wished Amit Panghal on becoming the first Indian boxer in men's category to clinch the silver medal in the World Championship held in Russia.

Soon after Panghal had settled for a silver medal in the championship as he lost the final match to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov, thousands of people on social media started showering praises the boxer for making India proud.

Mukherjee tweeted, "Heartiest Congratulations to Boxer Amit Panghal on becoming the first Indian male boxer to clinch the World Championship Silver medal. You have made us proud."

Senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje also extended greetings to Panghal and said, "You've created history Amit Panghal. Keep it up champ!"

Panghal on Friday had become the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the championships. He defeated Saken Bibossinov 3-2 in the semi-finals in the 52-kg weight category.Earlier on Friday, Manish Kaushik had to settle for the bronze medal as he lost 0-5 in the semi-final clash against reigning world champion Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba.With this, Kaushik joined Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015) and Gaurav Bidhuri (2017), to win the World Championships bronze for India.

