Putin signs order suspending Russia's compliance with INF Treaty

on Monday signed an order suspending Russia's compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with immediate effect.

The text of the order published on the Kremlin website read, "In accordance with Item 4 of Article 37 of the Federal Law No. 101-FZ dated July 15, 1995, On International Treaties of the Russian Federation, to suspend the implementation of the Treaty Between the of America and the on the Elimination of Their Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles of December 8, 1987, until the of America rectifies its violations of the said Treaty or until it expires."

"The of the Russian Federation is to send the signatory states of the Treaty referred to in Item 1 hereof a notice on the suspension of its implementation."

"This Order enters into force on the day of its signing," the statement added.

The US on February 2 suspended its obligations towards the Treaty after failed to comply with the accord until the 60-day ultimatum provided earlier. The Cold War-era treaty was aimed at curbing the arms race between the USSR and the and was signed by former US and in 1987.

On February 20, Putin announced that would be forced to deploy weapons if deploys intermediate-range missiles in

The latest developments on the front have led to renewed fears of an arms race between and the United States. The accord bans ground-launched missiles with a range between 500 and 5,500 kilometres. The announced last October that because of Russian violations dating back several years, it was planning to pull the United States from the pact.

