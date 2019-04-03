Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Bharatpur

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being kidnapped from the railway station here, an said on Tuesday.

(GRP) said, "A resident of had got his son admitted in a hospital in for treatment. He then decided to stay for the night at the railway station along with his daughter. When he woke up in the morning, he did not find the child and informed the police."

"The police acted swiftly and found the child crying in an abandoned factory behind the railway station. They found the girl in a critical condition. She was admitted in a hospital. After the medical examination, it was stated that she was raped," he told reporters.

The police are investigating the case and looking for the accused, he said.

