Rajasthan cabinet ministers to be sworn in tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
Without the encounters, Pakistan may have killed PM Modi: DG Vanzara
Manohar Parrikar to return to Goa from Mumbai hospital on Wednesday
Wrong to divide Gods into castes: UP minister hits out at Yogi Adityanath
Ashok Gehlot sworn-in as Rajasthan CM, Sachin Pilot appointed deputy
IL&FS crisis: Rahul takes jibe at PM Modi, asks if he loves financial scams
-
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): The oath taking ceremony of cabinet ministers of the newly formed Rajasthan government will be held on Monday at Raj Bhavan here.
A total of 23 ministers will be taking oath, in order to be a part of the cabinet led by Ashok Gehlot.
On December 17, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. Their swearing-in ceremony was attended by many senior Congress leaders including party president Rahul Gandhi.
In the recently-concluded Assembly election in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi led-Congress had bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.
Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, but election on one seat was put off due to the demise of one of the candidates. (ANI)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU