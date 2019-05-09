Re-polling at 13 booths in Tamil Nadu on May 19

The has ordered re-polling in 13 booths in during the seventh and last phase of polls on May 19, alongside the Assembly by-polls.

Tamil Nadu, which has 38 Parliamentary constituencies, went to polls during the second phase of polling on April 18.

Re-polling will be held in eight polling stations in Dharmapuri, two in Theni and one each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur, and Erode.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the state's Satyabrata Sahoo, said, "Re-poll to be held in 13 polling stations in the state, where elections were held on April 18. Re-poll will be conducted on May 19 in 8 polling stations in Dharmapuri, 2 in Theni and 1 each in Cuddalore, Tiruvallur and Erode."

Earlier, Sahoo had recommended the EC to conduct re-polling in 10 polling stations in the state including eight polling stations falling under the segment of Dharmapuri and one booth under Tiruvallur Parliamentary constituency. He had also suggested re-polling in a booth falling under Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency.

.

