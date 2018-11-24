Real Madrid deny Sergio Ramos' failed doping test

Real Madrid have denied the failed doping test allegations levelled on

The Spanish was, reportedly, tested positive for a banned substance dexamethasone following a urine test by the defender, prior to final against Juventus.

Terming the reports of doping breach as "insubstantial" in nature, the club stated that they will not address the evidence presented.

" has never breached anti-doping control regulations. requested timely information and closed the matter immediately, as is usual in these cases, after verification by the experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency, AMA, and of itself," the club's statement read.

"Regarding the rest of the content of the aforementioned publication, the club will not address evidence of such an insubstantial nature," the statement added.

Union of [UEFA] also issued a statement in the matter where it completely denied the allegations.

" strongly rejects the unfounded accusations that it has concealed positive doping results, and all cases of UEFA doping control are carried out in accordance with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency," the statement said.

"All the cases required by the WADA Code have shown that UEFA has provided all the detailed information, expert reports and evidence during the handling of such cases," the statement concluded.

