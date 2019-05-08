Robbers loot Rs 58 lakh from cash van in Hyderabad

A gang of robbers looted around 58 rupees from a cash van by diverting the attention of and accompanying the vehicle.

The cash was meant to be filled in in Vanasthalipuram area on Tuesday.

The robbers stole around Rs 58 lakhs from the vehicle and fled away in a car from the spot. The gang had diverted the attention of the and staff by pointing to the notes strewn on the other side of the vehicle, police said.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sunpreet Singh, DCP, LB Nagar, said, "On Tuesday afternoon around five to six persons diverted the attention of the and the staff of the cash transporting vehicle, who came to load cash in an at Vanasthalipuram area."

"The accused had diverted the attention of the security guard and staff by saying that their money has fallen on the other side of their vehicle following which they stole a box consisting of 58 rupees from the vehicle and fled away in a car from the spot," he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and special teams have been formed to nab the accused persons.

"We have also recovered the nearby CCTV footage and verifying it," Singh added.

