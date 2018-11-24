Romania's Foreign Minister to visit India today

Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu is arriving in India this evening on a four-day official visit.
Melescanu will be meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan on November 26. Prior to the meeting, he will deliver a lecture on 'Going Global vs. staying local: Romania's agenda as a connector between Europe and Asia' at the Observer Research Foundation.
He will be returning on November 27, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Melescanu assumed office on January 4, 2017, and is a member of the Romanian Parliament as the representative of the Prahova constituency in the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU