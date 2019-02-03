Sana Mir becomes first Asian woman cricketer to play 100 T20Is

Former women's team skipper on Sunday became the first Asian to play hundred T20 international matches.

The 33-year-old reached the milestone when she walked into the field for the ongoing third and final T20I against in

Sana expressed delight over achieving the feat and said that she is privileged to have gotten so many opportunities to represent

"Every match for is a wonderful opportunity and a big responsibility. All I can say that I have been privileged to represent Pakistan for so long and have given my best in every match for my country with best of my ability," Geo TV quoted Sana, as saying.

The right-arm bowler was part of Pakistan inaugural T20I team which played against in 2009. Since then, she has missed just two matches for Pakistan and that too because of an

Overall, Sana is the sixth to complete a century of T20 Internationals. Daendra Dottin of tops the list with a total of 109 T20Is to her name.

In the Asian list, Sana is followed by fellow Pakistan (94 T20Is) and India's Harmanpreet Kaur on third position (93 T20Is).

