Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Banshilal Mahto passes away

Senior Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Banshilal Mahto passed away on Saturday here.

The 79-year-old leader was suffering from a liver-related ailment.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and four daughters.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and several BJP leaders expressed grief at Mahto's death.

"The news of former Korba MP Banshilal Mahto Ji's death is saddening. I pray to God for peace to his soul and strength to his family members to bear the grief," Baghel tweeted.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey also tweeted saying: "I feel deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Banshilal Mahto, former MP of Korba. I pray to God to comfort the departed soul and give his family the strength to bear this grief.

