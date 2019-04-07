Several feared missing in Brazil bridge collapse

Several people are feared missing after a bridge partially collapsed into the in Para on Saturday (local time).

Quoting local authorities, reported that the bridge collapsed after a ferry crashed into one of the pillars.

Two cars were on the bridge when the incident occurred, leading to fears of casualties from the collapse.

The status of the passengers aboard the ferry is not known either, as authorities are yet to disclose further information.

A technical inspection had previously found problems with the bridge's pillars. The inspectors, however, were not worried about a collapse.

While emergency measures were taken by the following the previous inspection, vehicular movement was not curtailed on the bridge.

Five years ago, another bridge collapsed into the in a similar manner.

Further information is awaited.

