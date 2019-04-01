Should we issue a non-bailable warrant against Assam Chief Secretary for being absent, asks Supreme Court

Expressing displeasure over the absence of during a hearing on the plea seeking humane treatment to immigrants at detention centres, the on Monday asked the if "a non-bailable warrant" should be issued against him.

"There is a reason why we wanted the to be present. But he is not here. Should we issue a non-bailable warrant against him," a bench headed by asked government.

The bench also observed that the state is dragging its feet in pursuing identification of migrants. After the conclusion of arguments, the CJI headed bench posted the matter for hearing on April 8, and directed Kumar to be present in the court.

Even during an earlier hearing, the apex court had pulled up the Centre and government over the deportation of illegal migrants from the state. "It has become a joke and you haven't done anything," the bench had said.

The top court had also slammed for its laxity in acting against illegal migrants. Reprimanding the for inadequate functioning of foreigners' tribunals, the bench had asked: "What the state has done to tackle this serious problem."

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Harsh Mander, seeking the top court's direction for humane treatment to immigrants held in detention centres in the state. It also submitted that the immigrants should be treated as refugees, pending their repatriation.

