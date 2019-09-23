Skullcandy launches wireless earbud Sesh in India

Skullcandy launched Sesh, a truly wireless earbud for an Elevated Music Experience in India on Monday.

The earbuds are designed to deliver a high-quality experience with uncomplicated single-button interface, which offers quick access to a full suite of media controls for music, microphone, calls, and device's assistant.

With up to 10 hours of battery life, Skullcandy's new bud boasts easy pairing and a durable IP55 rating for sweat, water, and dust resistance, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor activities.

Sesh will be available in multiple colour including Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black for INR 5,999/- at Skullcandy's website and select retailers.

