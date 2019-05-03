Smith and Warner are going to face challenges, says Langer

said there are going to be some challenges for both and David Warner, who are now back with the national side after serving their year-long ban.

"There is no tension. They're back in the team now. There's been a big build up to it. It's been a bit like facing fast bowling, you worry about it until you get out there and it's not as bad you thought it was," International Council (ICC) quoted as saying.

"There are certainly going to be challenges for both of them, though. When you've come from a titled position of captain, there's going to be a certain degree of humility that comes with that. But one of our really strong values is humility, so it will be a great opportunity for them to develop that," he added.

also opined that although the team celebrated the successes they had in the past, it has nothing to do with how they are going to play in this premier tournament.

"We saw some sad vision 12 months ago to some really positive vision to where we are now. We have had great success in the past. While we celebrate that, it means nothing on how we play this [World Cup]. But I do know that we had a very humbling experience. And we bought it upon ourselves. We must make the most of every opportunity that comes up, including this World Cup," Langer said.

The reigning champions will compete with in their first clash on June 1.

