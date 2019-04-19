South Africa: 13 killed after church's roof collapses during Easter service

-
ALSO READ
13 killed as church roof collapses in South Africa
'Facing 4th charge', Ghosn announces press conference
Police respond to reports of active shooter at US school
India to join talks with Afghan Taliban at non-official level
China authorities arrest 18 at TCM firm after cancer case sparks outcry
-
At least 13 people lost their lives and 16 were injured, after the roof of the Pentecostal church in Empangeni collapsed here due to heavy rainfall late on Thursday.
Quoting local media, Sputnik reported that the incident occurred while an Easter service was underway.
"The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night...at this point, we have a total of 13 fatalities", Lennox Mabaso, spokesperson for the KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Department said.
The authorities, while condoling the tragedy, have pledged to launch investigations into the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU