Syria intercepts projectiles fired from Israel

Syrian air defence systems on Friday intercepted "luminous objects coming from the (Israeli) occupied territories, shooting down a number of them," as per Syrian state media.
"Our anti-aircraft systems monitored hostile targets that came from the direction of Quneitra and intercepted them," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a Syrian military official as saying.
Anti-air missiles can be seen intercepting at least one target over Damascus in a video footage shot on a cell phone.
Quoting a political analyst, Sputnik reported that warplanes belonging to Israel allegedly targeted two of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sites, located south and southwest of Damascus.
Syria had accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike on military bases in Masayef last month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
