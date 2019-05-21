T20 World Cup Africa Final: Namibia, Kenya, Uganda make bright start

Kenya, Namibia, and Uganda made a bright start with their victories over Nigeria, Ghana, and Botswana, respectively in the T20 World Cup Africa Final tournament.
After the opening day of the tournament was abandoned on Sunday, play eventually got underway in Kampala.
Tournament organisers made the decision to move all fixtures at Kyambogo for the rest of the week, ICC has reported.
Once the players were able to take the field, Kenya made the early noise as they trounced Nigeria by eight wickets in the opening game.
Kenya captain Shem Ngoche took two for six in three overs as Nigeria was restricted to 105 for five. Only veteran Leke Odeye made an impression with a run-a-ball 27 for Nigeria.
The response from Kenya was brutal as they scored 106 for two inside 13 overs. Alex Obanda got the innings going with 27 from 22 balls, but it was Dhiren Gondaria's punishing unbeaten 47 from just 31 balls that settled the match.
Namibia cruised to a nine-wicket triumph over Ghana in the second game. Zhivago Groenewald's three for 20 was key with only Simon Ateak's 26 providing a foundation for Ghana, who posted 91 for seven.
Chasing a below-par total and leading from the front, Namibia's Stephan Baard clubbed 52 from 34 balls while Nikolaas Davin's 38 was a handy foil.
In the third game of the day, Uganda showed their mettle with a 52-run victory over Botswana. It was the perfect start to the tournament, with all-round contributions.
Arnold Otwani (44) and Hamu Kayondo (30) lifted Uganda to 142 for seven despite the experienced Karabo Modise snaring three for 18. In reply, Botswana could not get going as they were throttled to 90 all out.
Nigeria will meet Ghana, Namibia will take on Botswana and Uganda will play against Kenya on May 22.
