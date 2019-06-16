Tamil Nadu: Chennai hotels badly hit by acute water crisis

JUST IN
As the water crisis intensifies in Chennai, various hotels and restaurants in the city urged its customers to conserve water and conveyed their inability to offer meals for lunch.

Narayana, manager of the Hotel Ananda, while speaking to ANI said, "It has been more than three decades that we are running the hotel business and this is for the first time that we are facing severe water issue here."

He added, "We don't want our customers to get affected due to the water crisis and that's why we are buying water from outside. However, we seek our customers help and support in conserving water."

Moreover, if the crisis deepens, we may stop offering meals for noon as large quantity of water is required to prepare the food items and further consumption, he said.

Chennai is reeling under acute water crisis since most of the water reservoirs in the state have reached its lowest level.

First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 19:20 IST

