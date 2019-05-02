Teen run over by lorry in Hyderabad, dies

A 15-year-old boy died and his brother sustained injuries when the two-wheeler they were travelling by was run over by a Municipal Corporation (GHMC) garbage lorry.

The boys were passing through the Kacheguda area of when the incident happened.

The body of the deceased, Gokul Karna, has been shifted to for post-mortem. His brother is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

