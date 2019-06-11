Telangana: Central govt okays construction of bunds under Kaleswaram project

-
The Environment Ministry on Monday cleared construction of bunds and embankments in 10 hectares of forest land at Medigadda barrage as part of the Kaleswaram project in Telangana, the state government said.
"The Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded clearances to construct bunds and embankments on 10 hectares of the forestland towards Maharashtra State at Medigadda barrage taken up as part of the Kaleswaram project," a notice from the chief minister's office said.
The phase one clearances for this have already been accorded by the Ministry a month ago. The state government has already earmarked funds to acquire 10 hectares of the land to develop as forestland alternatively.
