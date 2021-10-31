86.33 % voter turnout in bypoll to Telangana's Huzurabad assembly seat

-
Over 86 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypoll to Huzurabad assembly constituency in Telangana on Saturday.
As per the Election Commission's Voter Turnout app, 86.33 per cent voter turnout was reported till 7 pm.
Huzurabad assembly constituency reported a total voter turnout of 61.66 per cent for the by-poll by 3:30 pm on Saturday, according to the Election Commission.
Voting began at 7 am on Saturday amid stringent COVID-19 protocols.
The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2. Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP.
On June 12, Rajender had submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments.The seat has become a battle of prestige for the ruling TRS and the Opposition alike.
The Commission had reviewed the situations related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it had decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States.
