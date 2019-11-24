JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 dates changed; Executive Board appoints three new members

MP: Jail inmate commits suicide at hospital
Business Standard

Telangana: Two die after car in minister's convoy overturns

ANI  |  General News 

Two people died when a car in the convoy of Telangana Minister of Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao overturned near Cheetoor village here on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Parthasarathy (30) who was the driver of the car and Purna (27) who was the minister's social media in-charge.

Minister's gunner Naresh, attendees Tatarao and Siva met with injuries. They were admitted to Janagama district hospital. Minister Rao went to the hospital and consoled the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU