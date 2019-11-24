Telangana: Two die after car in minister's convoy overturns

-
Two people died when a car in the convoy of Telangana Minister of Panchayat Raj, Errabelli Dayakar Rao overturned near Cheetoor village here on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Parthasarathy (30) who was the driver of the car and Purna (27) who was the minister's social media in-charge.
Minister's gunner Naresh, attendees Tatarao and Siva met with injuries. They were admitted to Janagama district hospital. Minister Rao went to the hospital and consoled the injured.
