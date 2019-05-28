Telangana: Water board sets up 30 filling stations, deploys 120 tankers

Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday set up 30 extra water filling stations and deployed 120 water tankers as around 17,000 bookings for payment tankers are pending at various divisions in and

"HMWSSB has received more bookings for water tankers from consumers and around 17000 bookings are still pending. Taking a note of it, we have deployed 30 extra water filling stations and 120 water tankers in and Secunderabad," HMWSSB said.

"HMWSSB is supplying around 448 million glances of water to consumers in twin cities. Earlier, we used to supply only 160 sq km but now we are supplying around 1400 sq km to 9.65 lakh consumers. Due to the depletion of groundwater in summer, all people are depending on HMWSSB. The demand for water has been increased by 25 to 30 per cent. In order to cater to the demand, we have deployed 800 tankers with a capacity of 5 kl to 20 kl," HMWSSB B Vijay told ANI.

"Earlier these tankers used to reach till 55,000 trips but now they are able to reach up to 88,000 trips and maybe by the end of this month it may reach to 1 lakh trips. Even after all these efforts, people are able to get water tankers in within one or two days. So, we have planned to arrange water tankers from outside the cities," he said.

Locals in the region said the demand for water has increased in the summer season and they need a supply of at least three tanks per month.

"Earlier I used to book one water tanker per month but now we need at least three tankers. Also, delivery of water tanker takes too much time in summers. We hope government work effectively in this direction," Mahendra Reddy, a local, said.

