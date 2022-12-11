JUST IN
Don't go by western concept of arm's length: Ashneer tells startup founders
Business Standard

There can be no change in society unless women are educated: Om Birla

Emphasizing on woman empowerment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said it is essential to educate girls in order to bring a change in this society

Emphasizing on woman empowerment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said it is essential to educate girls in order to bring a change in this society.

Birla attended the 'Samvidhan Katha' programme organized by Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti Samaroh Samiti in Jaipur on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Birla said, "Unless women are educated, change cannot happen in this society. If India has to become a developed country, then every woman will have to be educated. Today the women of India are leading in all fields whether it is education, science or the social sector."

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that after 75 years of independence, to make women self-reliant in every field, the Modi government at the Centre has started several schemes

"Through the Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar gave women equality and the right to vote. That is why our Constitution is inspirational," he added.

The programme was also attended by Rajasthan BJP State President Satish Poonia, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Ambedkar Jayanti Committee president Lalchand Aswal.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 20:18 IST

