German multinational conglomerate AG has appointed as the new for its division to oversee the restructuring of after the collapse of a proposed joint venture with in

Desai has been of AG since 2015 and was previously at AG.

Guido Kerkhoff, of ThyssenKrupp AG, said: "We are pleased that we have appointed a new steel from our own ranks. Our steel is facing major challenges. We have now put together a strong team that will tackle the tasks at hand quickly and develop a sustainable strategy for steel following the cancellation of the joint venture."

will resign from his position as by mutual agreement as of Saturday. Heribert Fischer will also leave the but remain with AG in an advisory capacity at the request of the company.

"Shaping the future of steel is a challenging task," said Desai. "There's a lot to do. We look forward to tackling this together as management team. The market environment is not easy, but we are in a strong position and have a lot of potential. We'll build on that," he said in a statement.

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe and Europe had signed agreements on June 30, 2018 to create a 50:50 joint venture. However, the had raised concerns over high prices for electrical steel, and packaging among others in the event of the merger going ahead.

Last month, the two announced they were scrapping the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)