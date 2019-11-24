TN: AIADMK's general and executive council meeting to begin shortly

After a gap of two longs years, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday will hold its executive council and general body meeting in Chennai.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Party chairman E Madhusudanan and coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will also be present in the meeting.

The meeting will be held at a private hall in Vanagaram, which is situated on the outskirts of Chennai city.

This year, the workers of the political party have installed a few feet tall portraits of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and also has called bands to play music and a decorated elephant carrying her photo frame on its back outside the venue.

"The general council meeting is a family function for all AIADMK workers. Every year our Amma use to attend this meeting but this time we have installed her portray at the venue of the meeting," said AIADMK party worker.

"Our Chief Minister is also working on the lines of Jayalalithaa and I am sure under his abled leadership we will again win 2021 assembly election. AIADMK will again establish its rule in the state. We are all supporting him," he added.

