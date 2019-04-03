Tom Blundell- New Zealand's backup wicketkeeper in 2019 WC squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman is the only surprise in New Zealand's squad for the ICC Men's World Cup, announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who represents the team, has played two Tests and three T20Is for However, he is uncapped in the one-day format.

"He ( called and) said 'congratulations, you've made the team' and it was a pretty special moment...I've played two Tests and three T20s and had a taste of international It's not a biggie. If I do get the chance, I'll enjoy the moment and, hopefully, it goes well," ICC quoted Blundell, as saying.

Blundell made his international debut in a T20I against in January 2017. He got ODI call-up against but did not get a chance to play. He then went onto register an unbeaten 107 on Test debut against

Blundell was also part of squad for the Under 19 He played one match alongside and Tom Latham, who have also been named in the 15-man squad for the tournament.

Although will continue to be the first choice for wicketkeeper, Blundell has been named as the back-up keeper as Tim Seifert, who is usually the back-up, has been ruled out due to a

Blundell, who made his first-class debut in 2013, has six hundreds with an average of 37.74 in 51 matches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)