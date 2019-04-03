Tom Blundell- New Zealand's backup wicketkeeper in 2019 WC squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell is the only surprise in New Zealand's squad for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old, who represents the Wellington team, has played two Tests and three T20Is for New Zealand. However, he is uncapped in the one-day format.
"He (coach Gary Stead called and) said 'congratulations, you've made the team' and it was a pretty special moment...I've played two Tests and three T20s and had a taste of international cricket. It's not a biggie. If I do get the chance, I'll enjoy the moment and, hopefully, it goes well," ICC quoted Blundell, as saying.
Blundell made his international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh in January 2017. He got ODI call-up against Australia but did not get a chance to play. He then went onto register an unbeaten 107 on Test debut against West Indies.
Blundell was also part of New Zealand squad for the Under 19 World Cup 2010. He played one match alongside Jimmy Neesham and Tom Latham, who have also been named in the 15-man squad for the tournament.
Although Tom Latham will continue to be the first choice for wicketkeeper, Blundell has been named as the back-up keeper as Tim Seifert, who is usually the back-up, has been ruled out due to a finger injury.
Blundell, who made his first-class debut in 2013, has six hundreds with an average of 37.74 in 51 matches.
