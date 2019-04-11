JUST IN
Lok Sabha elections: Polling underway in Jammu, Baramulla
Trump accuses EU of being 'so tough' on UK

ANI  |  US 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused the European Union (EU) of being too "tough" while dealing with the United Kingdom on Brexit issue.

He also said that the EU is a "brutal" trading partner with the US.

"Too bad that the European Union is being so tough on the United Kingdom and Brexit. The E.U. is likewise a brutal trading partner with the United States, which will change. Sometimes in life, you have to let people breathe before it all comes back to bite you!," Trump tweeted.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 10:53 IST

