UK: Explosion reported at Tata Steelworks plant in South Wales

An explosion was reported at Tata Steelworks Plant in the Port Talbot town of South Wales, United Kingdom, police said on Friday.
"South Wales Police are aware of an incident in TATA Steelworks, Port Talbot. Emergency services are in attendance and further information will be released shortly. Thank you for your patience," read a tweet on the official Twitter handle of South Wales police department.
The incident was reported at around 3:35 am (local time).
Two people are reported to be injured in the incident.
The Emergency services are at the spot, and police have asked people to avoid the area.
Tata Steel Europe wrote on its official Twitter handle that the fire is under control and no serious injuries have been reported.
Further details are awaited.
