Unfortunate that no sanyasi awarded Bharat Ratna in 70 years: Ramdev

Asserting that no sanyasi (seer) has been awarded since independence, Yog Guru on Sunday demanded that seers in the country should also be conferred with the highest civilian honour for their contributions.

"I respect all the people who were given Whoever contributes in the developmental works, they should be given If it can be given to players and artistes then why not to a Sanyasi? Is the contribution of Maharishi Dayananda and Swami Vivekananda less than any or artiste? Mother can get it because she was a Christian but no seers because they are Hindus. Is being Hindu a crime in this country?"

Claiming that not even one has been awarded the Bharat Ratna since its beginning, he further said: "It is unfortunate that in the last 70 years, not even one sanyasi has been awarded Bharat Ratna, be it Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati or Swami Vivekananda, Shivakumara Swami Ji. All these saints who have contributed so much must also be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Many seers have given education to crores of children. So, Hindu sanyasis who have contributed should also get the Bharat Ratna".

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award accorded in

This year, former Pranab Mukherjee, late and late were the recipients of the coveted honour.

A number of politicians from Karnataka, including former and deputy G Parameshwara, had also raised demand to confer Bharat Ratna for late Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami.

