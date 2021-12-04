UNHRC calls for humanitarian aid for 3.5 mn Afghans to avoid starvation

-
ALSO READ
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
Half a million more may flee Afghanistan in coming months: UNHCR
736 Afghans recorded for new registration in India from Aug to Sep: UNHCR
1971 Bangladesh genocide: The Hague Conference demands Pakistan's apology
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
-
UN Human Rights Council has appealed to increase humanitarian support to 3.5 million people including 700,000 from 2021 alone who were displaced due to the conflict in Afghanistan, the United Nations body said in a statement.
Spokesperson of UNHCR Babar Baloch said on Friday that around 23 million people, or 55 per cent of the population, are facing extreme levels of hunger - nearly nine million of whom are at risk of famine.
UNHCR has assisted some 700,000 displaced people across the country in 2021, the majority since mid-August. Every week, the agency is helping nearly 60,000 people, according to the statement.
"But as we reach thousands of people, we find thousands more people who are in need of humanitarian assistance", Baloch said, appealing for "further resources for the most vulnerable".
He noted that "single mothers with no shelter or food for their children", displaced older persons left to care for orphaned grandchildren, and people taking care of loved ones with special needs.
Reminding the Human Rights Council of the various resolutions on the safety of journalists adopted in recent years, the experts called for expedited visas, assistance with evacuation, and open borders for those who wish to leave Afghanistan.
After the Taliban took over, the economic crisis has worsened with the freezing of Afghan assets and shortage of humanitarian assistance to the people of the country. Afghanistan is facing the brunt of a severe economic crisis, reported TOLOnews.
"The Islamic Emirate doesn't have good relations with the UN and therefore the UN is concerned about the aid and stresses it should be directly handed over to the vulnerable people," a university instructor said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU