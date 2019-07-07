UP: Adityanath holds Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath temple to address people's grievances

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar, addresses grievances of people
Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath, seeks blessings for election victory
Not attached to power despite being in it: UP CM
Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath after winning Gorakhpur LS seat
Wish Ram temple is built in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath
-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janata Darbar' at the Gorakhnath temple here to address grievances of people.
Several people brought to the notice of Adityanath, the Mahant of the temple, issues relating to family and property disputes.
They submitted applications to the chief minister and appealed to him to take steps to provide redress.
Adityanath used to hold such meetings before taking over as the chief minister.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU