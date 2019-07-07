JUST IN
UP: Adityanath holds Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath temple to address people's grievances

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janata Darbar' at the Gorakhnath temple here to address grievances of people.

Several people brought to the notice of Adityanath, the Mahant of the temple, issues relating to family and property disputes.

They submitted applications to the chief minister and appealed to him to take steps to provide redress.

Adityanath used to hold such meetings before taking over as the chief minister.

