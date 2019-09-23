UP: Foreign AMU student thrashed by classmate, FIR registered

A foreign student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was allegedly assaulted by one of his classmates and his family members here, following which an FIR was registered on Monday.

According to the FIR, a foreign student from Jordan -- Abdul Hamid -- was assaulted outside the university premises on September 20.

"Hamid is an MA student in the AMU. We have registered an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code based on his complaint," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aakash Kulhari.

In the FIR, Hamid alleged that one of his classmates was disturbing him ever since he joined the university.

"When I asked him why he was doing this, he asked me to come outside the university where he slapped me. The next day, he along with some his family members, thrashed me outside the university," he alleged.

Further actions are being taken by the police.

